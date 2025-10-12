Scotiabank Cuts ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$36.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on ARC Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARC Resources

ARC Resources Stock Performance

ARC Resources Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE ARX opened at C$25.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.25. The company has a market cap of C$15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.13. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$22.50 and a 12 month high of C$31.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.25%.

About ARC Resources

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The company produces light, medium, and heavy crude, condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 163.6 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds approximately 879 million boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.