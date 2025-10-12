Scotiabank Cuts Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$9.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIR. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.66.

TSE BIR opened at C$5.77 on Thursday. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.53 and a 1-year high of C$7.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.44. The firm has a market cap of C$1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 92.86%.

In other news, Director Cameron Maclean Proctor bought 15,000 shares of Birchcliff Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 152,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$922,625. The trade was a 10.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd is an intermediate oil and gas company that explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids. The company conducts its drilling program in resource plays located in the Peace River Arch region of Alberta. Birchcliff focuses on operating nearly all its high working production, which is surrounded by blocks of high working interest lands where it owns and/or controls the infrastructure.

