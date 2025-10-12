Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) Receives $42.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SDRL shares. Barclays started coverage on Seadrill in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Seadrill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research raised Seadrill from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Seadrill from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SEB Equity Research set a $33.00 price objective on Seadrill in a research report on Monday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE:SDRL opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Seadrill has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.16.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.73 million. Seadrill had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 1.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Seadrill will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Seadrill during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Seadrill by 254.1% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Seadrill during the first quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Seadrill by 319.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Seadrill by 10,733.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.

