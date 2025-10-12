Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts TopBuild’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:BLD)

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TopBuild in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.66 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.70. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TopBuild’s current full-year earnings is $20.97 per share.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.24. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 11.40%.The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.42 EPS. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. TopBuild has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on TopBuild from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $370.00 price target on TopBuild and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TopBuild from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price target on TopBuild from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on TopBuild from $424.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.91.

TopBuild Stock Performance

NYSE BLD opened at $423.35 on Friday. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $266.26 and a 1-year high of $445.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $415.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 14.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 847,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,349,000 after acquiring an additional 109,572 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 102.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,872,000 after acquiring an additional 391,299 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 5.8% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,876,000 after acquiring an additional 34,885 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 25.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 465,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,908,000 after acquiring an additional 93,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 7,961.7% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 395,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,119,000 after acquiring an additional 390,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.19, for a total transaction of $3,051,646.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 73,225 shares in the company, valued at $30,402,287.75. This trade represents a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 1,350 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.47, for a total value of $590,584.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,384.01. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,663 shares of company stock worth $5,709,488 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Stories

