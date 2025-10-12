Seaport Res Ptn Issues Negative Estimate for WASH Earnings

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Washington Trust Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Washington Trust Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 6.10%.The business had revenue of $54.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

WASH has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Washington Trust Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $40.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.41. The firm has a market cap of $505.63 million, a PE ratio of -17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.5%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -148.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WASH. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4,346.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 16,169 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 30,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 32,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

