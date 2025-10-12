Seaport Res Ptn Issues Positive Forecast for Vistra Earnings

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vistra in a report released on Wednesday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the company will earn $11.59 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.19. The consensus estimate for Vistra’s current full-year earnings is $7.00 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2029 earnings at $16.89 EPS.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%.The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vistra from $227.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vistra from $207.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vistra from $229.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.85.

Vistra Trading Down 6.1%

NYSE:VST opened at $197.17 on Friday. Vistra has a 1 year low of $90.51 and a 1 year high of $219.82. The stock has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.48 and a 200-day moving average of $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were given a $0.226 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 14.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In related news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total value of $8,991,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 217,025 shares in the company, valued at $45,303,968.75. This trade represents a 16.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 463,350 shares of company stock valued at $95,374,138. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its stake in Vistra by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Vistra by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, City State Bank lifted its stake in Vistra by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

