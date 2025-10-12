Secure Trust Bank’s (STB) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,420 target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,420.

Secure Trust Bank Price Performance

LON:STB opened at GBX 948 on Thursday. Secure Trust Bank has a 1 year low of GBX 331 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,262.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,105.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 859.54. The company has a market cap of £176.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 934.91, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported GBX 87.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Secure Trust Bank had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Secure Trust Bank will post 214.2857143 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Secure Trust Bank news, insider Jim Brown acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,170 per share, with a total value of £234,000. 20.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank is an established, well‐funded and capitalised UK retail bank with over 70‐years of trading history. Secure Trust Bank operates principally from its head office in Solihull, West Midlands.

The Group’s diversified lending portfolio currently focuses on two sectors:

• Business finance through its Real Estate Finance and Commercial Finance divisions, and

• Consumer finance through its Vehicle Finance and Retail Finance divisions.

Secure Trust Bank PLC is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority.

Secure Trust Bank PLC, Yorke House, Arleston Way, Solihull, B90 4LH.

