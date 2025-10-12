SEGRO’s (SGRO) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SGRO. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,102 to GBX 1,053 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 693 to GBX 677 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEGRO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 871.67.

SEGRO Price Performance

Shares of SGRO opened at GBX 649.80 on Thursday. SEGRO has a twelve month low of GBX 586.85 and a twelve month high of GBX 858. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 638.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 660.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,412.61, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.10.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 18.10 earnings per share for the quarter. SEGRO had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. Equities analysts forecast that SEGRO will post 37.4077408 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, asset manager and developer of modern warehousing and industrial property.

