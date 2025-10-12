Sernova Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) and TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Head to Head Contrast

Sernova Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) and TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Sernova Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TG Therapeutics has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.6% of TG Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of TG Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sernova Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -475.30% TG Therapeutics 13.31% 26.05% 9.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sernova Biotherapeutics and TG Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Sernova Biotherapeutics and TG Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sernova Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$23.65 million ($0.04) -3.20 TG Therapeutics $329.00 million 16.28 $23.38 million $0.37 91.24

TG Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Sernova Biotherapeutics. Sernova Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TG Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sernova Biotherapeutics and TG Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sernova Biotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00 TG Therapeutics 0 2 4 0 2.67

TG Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.14%. Given TG Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TG Therapeutics is more favorable than Sernova Biotherapeutics.

Summary

TG Therapeutics beats Sernova Biotherapeutics on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sernova Biotherapeutics

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection. Its Cell Pouch is a novel implantable and scalable medical device which forms a natural environment in the body for the housing and long-term survival and function of therapeutic cells, which release necessary proteins or factors missing from the body to treat chronic diseases as an alternative to daily administration of drugs. Sernova Corp. has a research agreement with the University of Miami to advance the development of Conformal Coating Technology in combination with therapeutic cells within Cell Pouch. Sernova Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults. The company's development pipeline comprises Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory marginal zone lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; TG-1701 is an orally available and covalently bound Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor that exhibits selectivity to BTK in vitro kinase screening; and TG-1801, a bispecific CD47 and CD19 antibody. Its research pipeline includes various investigational medicines. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S; GTC Biotherapeutics; LFB/GTC LLC; Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.; Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, S A. for the development and commercialization of umbralisib; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co.; and Novimmune SA, as well as collaboration agreement with Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. TG Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Morrisville, North Carolina.

