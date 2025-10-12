ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SFBS shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton sold 22,206 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $1,953,905.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 592,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,141,818.12. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 52.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SFBS opened at $76.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $66.48 and a 1 year high of $101.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.20 and its 200-day moving average is $78.45.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.32%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

