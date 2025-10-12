Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Purchases 93 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,615 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.9% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.7% during the second quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 9,143 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.3% during the second quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.8% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 507,808 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $374,831,000 after buying an additional 36,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 38,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,505,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $705.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $752.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $679.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.80 and a 1 year high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total transaction of $14,018,663.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,343,464.11. This trade represents a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $9,062,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,225. The trade was a 86.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,182 shares of company stock valued at $164,946,219 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $808.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $845.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $830.68.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

