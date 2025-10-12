Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN) Receives $36.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 3,471.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew SNATS during the first quarter worth about $211,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 22.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 37.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 14,677 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $35.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average is $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.69. Smith & Nephew SNATS has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.79.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a yield of 165.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Smith & Nephew SNATS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.39%.

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

