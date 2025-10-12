Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.8889.

Get Solventum alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Solventum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Solventum in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Solventum from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th.

View Our Latest Report on SOLV

Solventum Price Performance

Solventum stock opened at $70.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.10. Solventum has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Solventum had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 4.52%.The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Solventum will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solventum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Solventum by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Solventum by 1.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Solventum by 3.0% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Solventum by 3.8% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Solventum by 3.8% in the second quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

About Solventum

(Get Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.