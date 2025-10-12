SoundHound AI, Inc. $SOUN Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $685,000. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 36,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 73,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 26,111 shares during the period. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOUN stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59.

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 73.13% and a negative net margin of 171.81%.The company had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 216.3% compared to the same quarter last year. SoundHound AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Majid Emami sold 41,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $823,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 608,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,163,720. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 69,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,117,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,860,790 shares in the company, valued at $29,772,640. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,541 shares of company stock worth $12,675,035 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

SOUN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of SoundHound AI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoundHound AI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

