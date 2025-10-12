SSP Group’s (SSPG) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SSP Group from GBX 285 to GBX 262 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group lowered SSP Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 170 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank raised SSP Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 180 to GBX 190 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SSP Group from GBX 200 to GBX 190 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 320 to GBX 330 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 236.17.

Shares of SSPG opened at GBX 160.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,336.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 160.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 161.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 852.29, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SSP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 134.10 and a 1 year high of GBX 196.30.

SSP Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 9th that allows the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Patrick Coveney sold 69,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 173, for a total transaction of £119,382.11. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SSP is a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, with c.37,000 colleagues in over 600 locations across 36 countries. We operate sit-down and quick service restaurants, cafes, lounges and food-led convenience stores, principally in airports and train stations, with a portfolio of more than 550 international, national and local brands.

