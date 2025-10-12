Stifel Canada Estimates Superior Plus’ Q4 Earnings (TSE:SPB)

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Free Report) – Stifel Canada cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Superior Plus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 7th. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPB. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.53.

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$7.87 on Friday. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of C$5.15 and a 1-year high of C$8.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.41. The company has a market cap of C$1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.01%.

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

