Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Amazon.com Call Options (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 775,936 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 24% compared to the typical daily volume of 627,020 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,040,098 shares of company stock worth $3,204,129,405. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.26.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $216.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.90. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

