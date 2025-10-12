Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Archer Daniels Midland Call Options (NYSE:ADM)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 10,502 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 58% compared to the average volume of 6,643 call options.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

ADM opened at $60.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.70. Archer Daniels Midland has a 52-week low of $40.98 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.81.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 89.87%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer Daniels Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Daniels Midland

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter worth about $2,938,000. Stolper Co lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 5.2% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 36,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

