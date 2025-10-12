Successful Portfolios LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Successful Portfolios LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enzi Wealth raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Westpark Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.88.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $236.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $256.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.31 and its 200-day moving average is $188.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.95%.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,738 shares of company stock valued at $59,135,475. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

