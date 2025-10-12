Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.9286.

SHO has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 951.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 210.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHO opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.92. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $12.41. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.72, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 2.15%.The firm had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,800.00%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

