Sutton Place Investors LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.2% of Sutton Place Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. jvl associates llc raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 2,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.89.

NYSE:JPM opened at $301.12 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $318.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.12 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.79%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

