Talbot Financial LLC Has $31.10 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Talbot Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.9% of Talbot Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $31,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $301.12 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $318.01. The company has a market cap of $828.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $301.61 and its 200 day moving average is $276.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.12 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

