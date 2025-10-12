Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.58.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TVE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. CIBC boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Trading Down 3.7%

Tamarack Valley Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$5.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.86. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.10 and a 1-year high of C$6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0128 dividend. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.67%.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

