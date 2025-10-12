Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 205.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 97.4% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 75 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 51.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 82 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDY. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $606.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 6,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.64, for a total value of $3,468,778.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 61,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,029,861.32. The trade was a 9.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George C. Bobb III sold 6,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.41, for a total transaction of $3,740,686.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,265.31. This trade represents a 39.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,021 shares of company stock valued at $8,315,662. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TDY stock opened at $567.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $556.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $517.36. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $419.00 and a 12 month high of $595.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.200-21.50 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

