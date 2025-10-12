Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY Stake Increased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 32,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth $6,023,000. 111 Capital raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 39.7% during the second quarter. 111 Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.7% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 6,311 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.64, for a total value of $3,468,778.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 61,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,029,861.32. The trade was a 9.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,975 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.10, for a total value of $1,106,197.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 51,328 shares in the company, valued at $28,748,812.80. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,021 shares of company stock worth $8,315,662. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 1.6%

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $567.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.11. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $419.00 and a one year high of $595.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $556.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $517.36.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 14.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.200-21.50 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $606.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.