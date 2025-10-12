TELUS (TSE:T) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average Following Analyst Downgrade

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday after Desjardins lowered their price target on the stock from C$25.00 to C$24.00. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$21.82 and traded as low as C$21.21. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. TELUS shares last traded at C$21.34, with a volume of 5,827,910 shares trading hands.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on T. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$23.00 target price on shares of TELUS and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.38.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4163 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 247.69%.
Telus is one of the Big Three wireless service providers in Canada, with its 9 million mobile phone subscribers nationwide constituting about 30% of the total market. It is the incumbent local exchange carrier in the western Canadian provinces of British Columbia and Alberta, where it provides internet, television, and landline phone services.
