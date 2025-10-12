The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$85.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BNS shares. National Bankshares set a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$78.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$87.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$88.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$85.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$76.33. The company has a market cap of C$110.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$62.57 and a 1 year high of C$91.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 81.84%.

Bank of Nova Scotia is a global financial services provider. The bank has five business segments: Canadian banking, international banking, global wealth management, global banking and markets, and other. It offers a range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets.

