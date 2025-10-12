The Clorox Company $CLX Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $1,861,774.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,475.38. The trade was a 21.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $131.92.

Clorox Stock Up 0.1%

CLX stock opened at $120.14 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $116.53 and a 52 week high of $171.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.63. Clorox had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 377.86%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Clorox’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 76.07%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

