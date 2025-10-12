The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.6667.

ENSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $175.34 on Friday. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $118.73 and a fifty-two week high of $179.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.69.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.340-6.460 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.54%.

In other news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.06, for a total transaction of $120,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,567.12. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in The Ensign Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

