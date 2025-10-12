Toast, Inc. $TOST Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,131 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Toast were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Toast by 862.1% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Toast by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Toast by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Toast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TOST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Toast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $35.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.04 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.84. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $49.66.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). Toast had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 6,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $232,206.80. Following the sale, the executive owned 69,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,781.92. The trade was a 8.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 9,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $321,960.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 149,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,318,780.32. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,196 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,513. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

