Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) & Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Head to Head Analysis

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) and Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.8% of Trade Desk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Marchex shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Trade Desk shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Marchex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Trade Desk and Marchex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trade Desk 15.57% 15.19% 7.17% Marchex -9.76% -12.76% -9.78%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trade Desk $2.44 billion 10.47 $393.08 million $0.83 63.08 Marchex $48.12 million 1.80 -$4.95 million ($0.11) -17.82

This table compares Trade Desk and Marchex”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Trade Desk has higher revenue and earnings than Marchex. Marchex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trade Desk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Trade Desk has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marchex has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Trade Desk and Marchex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trade Desk 3 12 21 0 2.50 Marchex 1 0 0 1 2.50

Trade Desk presently has a consensus target price of $84.48, suggesting a potential upside of 61.35%. Given Trade Desk’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Trade Desk is more favorable than Marchex.

Summary

Trade Desk beats Marchex on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices. It provides data and other value-added services. The company serves advertising agencies, brands, and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc., a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

