Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY)

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 220,756 call options on the company. This is an increase of 137% compared to the average daily volume of 93,152 call options.

BATS:UVXY opened at $12.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVXY. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter valued at about $237,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

