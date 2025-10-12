Traders Buy Large Volume of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:IBIT)

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 898,469 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 42% compared to the typical volume of 631,256 call options.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Down 3.7%

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $66.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.52. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $34.94 and a 52 week high of $71.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,239,000 after buying an additional 13,731,993 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $408,082,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,119.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,217,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,342 shares in the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,168,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,131.5% during the second quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 2,849,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,925 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.