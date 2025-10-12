Traders Purchase Large Volume of BigBear.ai Call Options (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 287,476 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 112% compared to the typical daily volume of 135,302 call options.

BigBear.ai Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:BBAI opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 3.43. BigBear.ai has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.18 million. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 48.11% and a negative net margin of 269.28%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. BigBear.ai has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBAI has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on BigBear.ai from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BigBear.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

In other BigBear.ai news, CFO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 11,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $64,082.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 296,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,445.75. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAI. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BigBear.ai by 2,216.0% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth $34,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

