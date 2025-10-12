TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on THS. Barclays cut their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 320.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 719.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $999.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 0.26. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.26.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $801.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.84 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. TreeHouse Foods has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

