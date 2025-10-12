Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.42.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TCW. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 4th. Raymond James Financial raised Trican Well Service from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Price Performance

Trican Well Service Increases Dividend

Trican Well Service stock opened at C$5.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.08. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of C$3.69 and a 52 week high of C$6.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Trican Well Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Trican Well Service’s payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

About Trican Well Service

(Get Free Report)

Trican Well Service Ltd is an equipment services company. It provides products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company offers services related to coiled tubing, pipeline service, cementing, fracturing and reservoir solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.