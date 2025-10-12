Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 175.3% during the first quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 100,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,840,000 after buying an additional 64,038 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 27.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,737,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.0% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 54,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,012,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 34.8% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.6% during the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $324.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $374.23.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.22.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,412,152.04. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

