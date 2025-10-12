Truist Financial Corp Buys 1,186 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June $FJUN

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 17.7% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter worth $264,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 2.4%

FJUN stock opened at $55.49 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $54.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.81.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

