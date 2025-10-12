Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,831 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 2,353 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,764 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 10,046 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,260 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $53.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $135.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.80. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $59.56.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $1.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 441.0%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.86%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

