Truist Financial Corp Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in UBS Group AG $UBS

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,782 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,622 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in UBS Group by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,654,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,153,354,000 after acquiring an additional 17,676,829 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,161,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,885,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in UBS Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,350,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $960,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337,005 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in UBS Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,586,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,688,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,140 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Stock Down 1.0%

UBS Group stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $42.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. UBS Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

