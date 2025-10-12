Truist Financial Corp Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,816 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter valued at about $535,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. FCG Investment Co bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.9%

DB opened at $34.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.26. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The company has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.24). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.67%.The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

