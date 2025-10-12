Truist Financial Corp Lowers Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June $GJUN

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 39,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 9,742 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GJUN opened at $38.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.04. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 1-year low of $32.45 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $329.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.53.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

