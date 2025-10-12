Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,562 Shares of Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 5,340.0% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $124.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.46 and its 200 day moving average is $115.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Northern Trust Corporation has a one year low of $81.62 and a one year high of $135.48.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 11.75%.The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Northern Trust from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.34 per share, for a total transaction of $32,343.04. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,008.50. The trade was a 11.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

