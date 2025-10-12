Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UGP. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th.

Ultrapar Participacoes Trading Down 3.2%

Ultrapar Participacoes Cuts Dividend

Ultrapar Participacoes stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25. Ultrapar Participacoes has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 360.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. Ultrapar Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultrapar Participacoes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UGP. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participacoes Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

