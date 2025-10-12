United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNFI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Saturday, September 27th.

In other news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 11,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $411,538.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 89,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,798.64. This represents a 11.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 66,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $41.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average is $27.49. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.32.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 0.37%.United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

