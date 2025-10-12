Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.56.

UNIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNIT. King Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 36.4% during the second quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter worth approximately $6,158,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 36.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,290,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 880,394 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,604,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,207,000 after purchasing an additional 877,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 33.0% during the second quarter. Bracebridge Capital LLC now owns 3,234,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,974,000 after purchasing an additional 802,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $12.62. The company has a market capitalization of $847.93 million, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Uniti Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $300.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Uniti Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Uniti Group will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

