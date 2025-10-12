Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.6533.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on U shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Unity Software from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Unity Software from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Unity Software from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Unity Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th.
Unity Software Price Performance
Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $440.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.18 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 24.38%.Unity Software’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director David Helgason sold 1,350,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $59,980,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,139,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,763,456.39. The trade was a 18.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 645 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $30,005.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 453,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,110,217.76. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,284,426 shares of company stock valued at $96,630,284. 3.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Unity Software by 116.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 15,633 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Unity Software by 72.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Unity Software by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Unity Software Company Profile
Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.
