Value and Indexed Property Income’s (VIP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 225 price target on the stock.

Get Value and Indexed Property Income alerts:

Value and Indexed Property Income Stock Performance

Shares of VIP stock opened at GBX 201.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.47, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 206.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 200.40. Value and Indexed Property Income has a 52 week low of GBX 168.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 219. The company has a market cap of £84.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1,408.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Value and Indexed Property Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.