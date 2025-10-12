Value and Indexed Property Income’s (VIP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 225 price target on the stock.
Value and Indexed Property Income Stock Performance
Shares of VIP stock opened at GBX 201.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.47, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 206.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 200.40. Value and Indexed Property Income has a 52 week low of GBX 168.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 219. The company has a market cap of £84.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1,408.44 and a beta of 0.98.
Value and Indexed Property Income Company Profile
