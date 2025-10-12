VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF $SHYD Stock Position Raised by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 230.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 31,666 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 285,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 25,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,000.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 1.5%

SHYD stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $23.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.52.

About VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

