Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Cormark raised shares of Verano from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Verano Stock Down 9.0%

Verano stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. Verano has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $510.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Verano had a negative net margin of 40.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $202.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Verano will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

